In support of protesters in Iran, Charlie Hebdo publishes special issue mocking Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

In the upcoming edition of Charlie Hebdo, titled “Mullahs: Go Back to Where You Came From,” editors will publish the “funniest and meanest” caricatures of Khamenei from a global competition yielding more than 300 submissions.

Dozens of the best cartoons were previewed on the outlet's website Wednesday.

“The freedom to which every human being aspires is incompatible with the archaism of religious thought and with submission to every supposedly spiritual authority, of which Ali Khamenei is the most deplorable example,” its editorial board wrote.

“We wanted to support the struggle of Iranians who are fighting for their freedom, by ridiculing their religious leader from another time — sending him into history’s garbage bin,” it said.

Among the winners were artists from Sweden, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Britain. Some remained anonymous.

Many cartoons were overtly political — with one showing Khamenei being punched alongside the slogan “Women, Life, Freedom.” Another depicted him as Marilyn Monroe, who is seen in a dress lifted by the wind created from the headscarves of Iranian women.