Trump to host victory rally in DC, details remain unclear

US President-elect Donald Trump will host a “victory rally” at the Capitol One Arena in Washington one day before his inauguration, marking his first such event since winning the election.

Details on who will appear, such as potential speakers, remain scarce, but it’s unlikely that his Cabinet nominees will take their turn on stage — they have largely avoided doing media appearances and have been directed to stop posting on social media ahead of their confirmation hearings.

That tone would be in line with how the campaign has handled Trump’s top picks, as his advisers seek to minimize controversies and get GOP senators on board.

It would also mark a change from many of Trump’s campaign rallies, which featured speakers-turned-Cabinet nominees Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Marco Rubio.