South Korean police fail to arrest impeached president after tense standoff

South Korean police were forced to abandon an attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday after a six-hour standoff with his security guards and supporters.

The 150 police officers involved were dramatically outnumbered, first by backers of Yoon who had gathered outside the former president’s residence and then by a “human wall” of security inside the building, the BBC reported. Law enforcement officials said that Yoon’s “refusal of the legal process” is “deeply regrettable,” and next steps will be decided after a review.

AD

Yoon had already ignored three police summonses as part of an investigation into his brief declaration of martial law in December. Since then, South Korea has been in political freefall: Yoon and his acting successor were both impeached, and the country’s reputation as a stable democracy in East Asia has been damaged.