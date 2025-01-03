Mixed Signals: How dating apps survive in the age of digital exhaustion, with Tinder’s Melissa Hobley

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

We’re kicking off 2025 with a foray into dating apps — and an announcement of Nayeema’s next venture (not a dating app but a new show called Smart Girl Dumb Questions). But first: Today’s episode of Mixed Signals merges Ben and Nayeema’s interests in CMO podcasts and dating apps, respectively. Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley joins us to talk about digital exhaustion, the reality of rebranding and the political license that comes with a GenZ audience. Max Tani joins to debrief, and next week, he’ll take the baton as co-host for the next era of Mixed Signals!

Be sure to hit follow on Nayeema’s new show on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your content!

Find us on X: @semaforben, @nayeema, @maxwelltani or on instagram.com/nayeemaraza

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media