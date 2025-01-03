Events Newsletters
Israel to resume Gaza truce talks ahead of Trump taking office

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:28am EST
Middle East
The aftermath of an Israeli strike in Gaza.
The aftermath of an Israeli strike in Gaza. Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters.
The News

Israeli negotiators set off for Doha in a potentially final effort to secure a truce in Gaza before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The renewed push comes as Israel ramped up airstrikes on the enclave, killing more than 110 people in two days, according to the Gaza health ministry on Friday.

Trump has said there will be “all hell to pay” if Palestinian militants do not release the hostages still in Gaza before he returns to the White House, but major hurdles remain to a ceasefire.

The Palestinian territory has remained under huge pressure even as regional attention has shifted to Israel’s operation in Lebanon, where a fragile truce holds, and the ousting of Syria’s dictator: The UN’s Palestinian aid agency faces the threat of closure by Israel this month.

