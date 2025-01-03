Google’s quantum breakthrough leads to next challenge: bringing down costs

It’s easy to walk right past the building housing Google’s Quantum AI lab, located in an office park a few hundred miles south of the company’s comparatively glitzy and sprawling city state in Mountain View.

But what’s happening in Goleta, Calif. could one day make the advent of the search engine seem quaint.

Recently, the company demonstrated how its experimental quantum computer could perform a calculation in a few minutes — one that would have taken a regular “classical” computer ten septillion years to accomplish. And that wasn’t even the most difficult part.

By designing and building its own quantum computer chip, Google was able to do the unthinkable. As it got bigger, it also got exponentially better.

AD

Quantum computers don’t work like regular computers, where the predictable pursuit of packing more and more transistors into a smaller area has driven the computer industry for more than half a century.

Instead of using transistors to do math, quantum computers use qubits, subatomic particles that do not follow the laws of classical physics and are prone to making errors. And for many years, adding more qubits has meant more and more errors.

Google’s chip, called Willow, is the first in history to show that as more qubits were added, the error rate actually dropped exponentially.

AD

The advances have changed the mission. “Our focus has really switched from ‘can it be built at all’ to, ‘can it be built cheap enough,’” Hartmut Neven, who pioneered computer vision at the company before founding the Quantum AI lab in 2013, told me.