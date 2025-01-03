EV sales up around the world

BYD sold more electric vehicles than any other company in the fourth quarter of 2024, once again outpacing its rival Tesla.

Other Chinese EV makers also saw significant growth. Recent wobbles in the EV market have not changed the overall direction of travel: India saw 27% sales growth in 2024, falling just shy of 2 million units sold, according to government data, while in Norway almost 90% of all cars sold last year were electric.

An industry spokesperson told Reuters that “Norway will be the first country in the world to pretty much erase petrol and diesel engine cars from the new car market.”