Biden blocks sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon

US President Joe Biden on Friday blocked the proposed $15bn takeover of US Steel by a Japanese rival in a striking use of executive power by the outgoing leader.

There is “credible evidence” to suggest that through the proposed acquisition, Nippon Steel “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Biden said in a presidential order published Friday.

AD

The decision comes after months of hardening rhetoric against the deal from both the sitting president and his successor, Donald Trump, as well as criticism of the takeover from a major steelworkers union.

In a joint statement, Nippon Steel and US Steel described Biden’s decision to block the deal as “political” and a “clear violation of due process and the law.”

“It is shocking — and deeply troubling — that the US government would reject a procompetitive transaction that advances US interests and treat an ally like Japan in this way. Unfortunately, it sends a chilling message to any company based in a US allied country contemplating significant investment in the United States,” they added.