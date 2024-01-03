U.S. to reopen four border crossings as illegal immigration dips

U.S. border authorities plan to reopen four crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday following a drop in reported cases of illegal immigration. The passages were closed late last year when migrant crossings reached a record high of nearly 11,000 per day, straining U.S. border resources.

This comes as Congress remains in negotiations over a deal that would increase funding for U.S. border security, something both Republicans and Democrats have called for, albeit for different purposes. But the border funding is also tied to increased military aid for Ukraine, which some Republicans have balked at. “We gotta do something. They ought to give me the money I need to protect the border,” U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

The reopened crossings, which Mexican officials cheered on Tuesday, are just one piece in the two nations’ plans to tackle migration at the border. Last week, top U.S. officials and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to work more closely to address migration flows. Mexican officials have recently expanded immigration enforcement, in part by restarting repatriation flights for migrants from Venezuela.