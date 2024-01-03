US criticizes Israeli ministers over Gazan resettlement plans

Washington criticized far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir for calling for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, a sign of more public tensions between the U.S. and Israel.

Smotrich told a local television station that he wants “to encourage willful emigration, and we need to find countries willing to take [Palestinians] in.” Ben Gvir, meanwhile, said that he wanted to see Jewish settlements established in Gaza.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the comments “inflammatory and irresponsible,” adding that Gaza is and will remain Palestinian land.

Washington’s criticism comes as Israeli cabinet members held secret talks with several nations about resettling Palestinian migrants, Hebrew-language media reported.