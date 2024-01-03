UK doctors start longest-ever NHS strike during care crunch

The longest strike in the history of the British National Health Service (NHS) started on Wednesday, as junior doctors took to the picket lines for a six-day walkout.

Over the past year, junior doctors have staged a number of walkouts to demand pay rises to match the UK’s rising cost of living. The nation’s doctors’ union said that junior staff have faced a 26% inflation-adjusted pay cut since 2008.

In December, junior doctors, who are qualified physicians still in clinical training, rejected a government proposal for a 3% pay increase this year on top of an 8.8% rise given last summer. They are seeking a 35% wage increase over several years. The government has said a pay rise of that size is unaffordable.

The strike comes after a year of unprecedented labor action in the UK medical sector, and is expected to increase the strain on the NHS’s already hard-pressed medical services as the busy winter season kicks in.