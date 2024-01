Twin explosions at a ceremony honoring the fourth anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed at least 73 people, Iranian state media reported Wednesday.

Around 170 others were injured in the bombings. The source of the explosions is so far unclear, but Iranian officials have alleged that the blasts were connected to terrorism, state media reported.

This story is developing, please check back soon for updates.