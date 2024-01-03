The Messenger’s board weighed shutting it down over cash shortfalls: sources

The board of the startup news organization The Messenger weighed shutting the publication down at a meeting on Friday, after learning that the company is on track to run out of cash at the end of January.

The New York Times earlier reported Wednesday that The Messenger, launched last May as a politically centrist, wide-ranging bid for big web traffic and advertising dollars, is laying off nearly two dozen staffers out of a total of around 300.

Four people briefed on the meeting told Semafor that on Friday, The Messenger summoned its board members to a meeting to debate the future of the news organization. Founder Jimmy Finkelstein and the company’s board discussed the dire state of the company’s finances: At the time, the organization only had enough money to last several more weeks, and would need to make steep cuts and secure additional funding to survive. Two people with knowledge of the details of the meeting also told Semafor that The Messenger could shut down altogether, and that Finkelstein had also expressed a willingness to sell the organization.

A spokesperson for The Messenger rejected the notion that it was in immediate peril, saying that the company had “already secured investment as part of our second raise, and so the notion of us discussing closure is beyond absurd.” The spokesperson did not elaborate on the source of The Messenger’s additional funding.

On Wednesday, The Messenger announced instead that it would implement layoffs following the Times report that its cash reserves were ”dwindling.” The company’s president Richard Beckman also announced in a LinkedIn post this week that he was leaving the organization at the end of the month.