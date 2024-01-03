Pornhub blocks access for millions of users over ID row

Pornhub has blocked millions of users in Montana and North Carolina from accessing its pornography websites, instead of complying with new age verification laws introduced to protect children from exposure to adult content.

The site’s parent company Aylo, which also owns the sites RedTube, Brazzers and YouPorn, had already blocked access in five other states to avoid regulations that would force users to prove their age and identity every time they log on.

Those attempting to access the sites now see a video of adult film star Cherie DeVille saying that “giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.”