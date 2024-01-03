The global cruise ship industry is having a moment

China’s first domestically built cruise ship set sail for a weeklong voyage to South Korea and Japan this week, a debut hailed by state media as a major accomplishment for the country’s industrial sector.

The launch of the 135,000-ton Adora Magic City kicks off a year that could see a rebound in the global cruise industry after years of pandemic-induced slumps. Over a dozen new ships are expected to launch, and more eyes are on the industry as a nine-month Royal Caribbean cruise went viral on TikTok.