Watch: U.S. House metal detectors removed as soon as Republicans take control

Minutes after Republicans officially took control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, videos showed metal detectors being carted away from outside the chamber.

The detectors had been installed days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a fierce gun rights supporter who once reportedly refused to let police search her bag after it set off a magnetometer, posted a video standing in front of one of the metal detectors as it was carried away. She called it a "hunk of garbage."

Republicans officially took control of the House at noon Tuesday, ahead of a contentious vote for Speaker of the House.