Watch: U.S. House metal detectors removed as soon as Republicans take control
Minutes after Republicans officially took control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, videos showed metal detectors being carted away from outside the chamber.
The detectors had been installed days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a fierce gun rights supporter who once reportedly refused to let police search her bag after it set off a magnetometer, posted a video standing in front of one of the metal detectors as it was carried away. She called it a "hunk of garbage."
Republicans officially took control of the House at noon Tuesday, ahead of a contentious vote for Speaker of the House.
House Democrats said they feared for their safety after the Jan. 6 attack and wanted to install additional security measures.
Weeks after the metal detectors were installed, the House voted to fine members $5,000 if they refused to go through the detectors, and $10,000 for a second offense.
Three House Republicans — Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania — filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the fines they faced for bypassing the machines. Last August, a federal judge ruled against the members, saying the fines can't be challenged in court.