A win for corporate raiders

U.S. rules governing how activist hedge funds and hostile bidders can accumulate stock positions in secret haven’t been meaningfully changed since 1968.

Now, the Securities and Exchange Commission is finalizing reforms and likely to back off its most far-reaching proposals, people familiar with the matter said. That retreat would hand a win to investors like Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn, and their brokers on Wall Street.

At issue are rules on when and how investors have to disclose stakes of at least 5%, which have been used to push for changes at some of America’s corporate giants. The agency’s proposal to narrow the deadline for investors to publicly report their stake, from 10 days to five, is likely to survive in the final measures, people familiar with the matter said.

But two other major rule revisions the SEC proposed in March are likely to be abandoned or significantly pared back after feedback from market players.

One would sweep stock contracts with Wall Street banks – which mimic exposure to stock ownership but don’t carry the right to buy the underlying shares – into an investors’ stake for purposes of calculating the 5% trigger. That proposal would also rope those banks into a hedge fund’s camp for purposes of determining whether an investor “group” had been formed.

This fall, the two camps made their case directly to the SEC, people familiar with the matter said. Wachtell, Lipton, the staunchly pro-management law firm, sent two heavyweight lawyers, David Katz and Leo Strine, to lobby the SEC for tighter rules. Stephen Fraidin of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP and Berkeley Law’s Frank Partnoy went to argue the case of activists.

No decisions have been made, and the SEC could choose to re-propose preliminary rules for a new round of comments from the public. A final rule is expected sometime this summer, the people said.