Denmark had zero bank robberies for the first time ever in 2022

In 2000, there were 221 bank robberies — almost one for every banking day, according to Finans Danmark, the country's interest organization for banks.

Since 2017, there have been fewer than 10 bank robberies per year, and in 2021 there was only one.

Finans Danmark attributed the decline in robberies to banks' coordinated efforts to shore up security, as well as Denmark's increasingly cashless society.

In March last year, the country's central bank reported that the use of cash had fallen to 12% in 2021, and that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the move away from cash.

AD

Thanks to increased monitoring, there were also zero ATM thefts in person in 2022, Finans Danmark said. In 2016, there were 18 ATM robberies. Many of those attacks included blowing up machines, placing passersby and residents at risk of being injured.