Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Venezuela’s Maduro says open to talks with the US

Jan 2, 2026, 6:04am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Venezuela’s president and his wife.
Venezuela’s president and his wife. Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters.

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro said his country was open to talks with the US, which for months has appeared to seek his ouster.

Washington has ramped up military pressure on Caracas, striking boats — and recently, it said, a dock on Venezuela’s mainland — in what it has argued is an effort to combat drug trafficking. But experts say the scale of the Trump administration’s military intervention is out of kilter with a counter-narcotics campaign, and suggests instead a push for regime change.

Speaking to a Spanish journalist, Maduro reiterated allegations that Washington sought access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, before saying the two countries should “start talking seriously.”

Prashant Rao
AD