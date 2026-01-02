Events Email Briefings
Trump says in ‘perfect’ health despite signs of aging

Jan 2, 2026, 6:11am EST
US President Donald Trump.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he was ignoring medical advice and relying on his “good genetics” to maintain his health, despite showing signs of aging.

He told The Wall Street Journal he regretted undertaking advanced medical screening because of the increased scrutiny it sparked, adding that he was taking more aspirin than doctors recommended, and had cast aside compression socks intended to treat swelling ankles.

At 79, Trump is the oldest person to assume the country’s presidency, and signs of his advanced age have emerged: He has appeared to doze during televised events, while people close to him told the Journal his hearing seemed to be declining, too. “My health is perfect,” Trump countered.

Prashant Rao
