Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

At least five die as anti-government protests rock Iran

Jan 2, 2026, 6:01am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Aftermath of protest in Iran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters.

At least five people were killed in widening anti-government protests across Iran, the most substantial threat to the country’s government in years.

Demonstrations sparked by anger among Tehran shopkeepers over a collapsing currency have spread to multiple cities and brought together a wide swathe of society, sparking clashes with security forces and calls for Iran’s cleric-led regime to be overthrown.

The authorities have sought to respond with a wide array of concessions — including launching an anti-corruption drive and firing the head of the central bank — and are seeking to quell the protests with a shutdown of government services. “People have nothing to lose,” an Iranian Nobel laureate told RFE/RL, “they can’t stand it anymore.”

Prashant Rao
AD