New York inaugurates Zohran Mamdani as mayor

Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as New York City’s mayor, a moment freighted with symbolism but which will likely be overtaken by the challenges he faces.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old self-described democratic socialist who surged from the relative unknown to become the face of progressive politics in the US, pledged in his inaugural address to “replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

But while he has energized young voters and left-wingers across the country, he faces major obstacles: The Wall Street Journal warned that his affordability agenda requires investments that may be hard to finance and push through politically, and he must yet win over New York’s powerful business lobby.