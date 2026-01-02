Kevin O’Leary on playing the villain and turning attention into power

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary joins Mixed Signals to talk about his buzzy turn as a ruthless tycoon in Marty Supreme — and how it felt playing a fictionalized version of himself.

Max and Ben dig into what lessons he took from working with Josh Safdie and Timothee Chalamet, why Mark Cuban isn’t on Shark Tank anymore, and why he believes movie theaters aren’t going anywhere. They also talk about O’Leary’s media omnipresence, how his defense of Trump helped him influence the Republican tax bill, what he told Zohran Mamdani when they met in New York, and why he thinks respect is more valuable than being liked.Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

