France weighs social media ban for under 15s

Jan 2, 2026, 6:16am EST
A girl poses holding her phone after an interview discussing Australia’s social media ban for users under 16.
Hollie Adams/Reuters

France is reportedly drafting legislation to ban social media for children under 15, the latest nation to follow Australia’s lead.

Lawmakers will this month begin debating the proposal — which includes restrictions on mobile-phone use in high schools, and which is backed by President Emmanuel Macron — AFP reported, with a goal of implementing the new rules by September.

Australia’s ban, which came into effect in December, has been watched the world over, with Denmark, Malaysia, and Norway planning similar curbs. “If a child is in a Formula One car and they turn on the engine, I don’t want them to win the race,” Macron said last month. “I just want them to get out of the car.”

A chart showing mobile phone subscriptions per 100 individuals, 2023
Prashant Rao
