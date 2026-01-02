EU’s controversial carbon border tax takes hold

The EU began implementing its carbon border tax, a landmark climate policy that has drawn the ire of trading partners.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism targets imports of aluminum, cement, steel, and other goods that the EU determines are made with more-polluting processes than those allowed within the bloc.

Brussels sees the levy as a key tool in fighting global warming and helping its domestic companies, but developing countries say the policy unfairly hits their facilities. Nations including Brazil, China, and India have railed against it: “What is presented as climate action is also a tool for industrial protection and revenue generation,” one expert wrote in The Indian Express.