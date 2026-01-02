Africa offers ‘long-term opportunities’ for clean energy investment, report says

Africa offers “long-term opportunities” for investment in clean-power technologies, according to a new report, having invested $34 billion in the sector between 2020 and 2025.

Just over 50% of this sum was allocated to solar energy and 25% to onshore wind, the African Energy Chamber noted in its latest outlook.

“Africa’s commitment to renewable energy sources presents significant opportunities for investment and innovation,” the authors wrote. By comparison, the European Union invested nearly $390 billion in clean energy in 2025 alone. Areas such as fertilizer production offer investors on the continent “first-mover advantages,” the report said.

Several African nations including South Africa and Namibia are competing to meet the growing demand in Europe and Asia for hydrogen and ammonia produced from renewable energy.