Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Africa offers ‘long-term opportunities’ for clean energy investment, report says

Jan 2, 2026, 8:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Juba Solar PV Park in South Sudan.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Africa offers “long-term opportunities” for investment in clean-power technologies, according to a new report, having invested $34 billion in the sector between 2020 and 2025.

Just over 50% of this sum was allocated to solar energy and 25% to onshore wind, the African Energy Chamber noted in its latest outlook.

“Africa’s commitment to renewable energy sources presents significant opportunities for investment and innovation,” the authors wrote. By comparison, the European Union invested nearly $390 billion in clean energy in 2025 alone. Areas such as fertilizer production offer investors on the continent “first-mover advantages,” the report said.

Several African nations including South Africa and Namibia are competing to meet the growing demand in Europe and Asia for hydrogen and ammonia produced from renewable energy.

A chart showing theoretical energy generation from solar panel imports 2024-2025, as a percentage of national power generation for 10 African countries.
Preeti Jha
AD