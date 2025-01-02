US-China tensions set to hit corporate boardrooms hard in 2025

The cascading effects of US-China trade tensions are set to hit global markets and corporate boardrooms harder than ever in 2025.

On Thursday, Beijing added 28 US defense contractors to an export control list, including Raytheon, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin. Many were already subject to Chinese sanctions, but the latest targeting reflects an escalation in tit-for-tat restrictions from both Beijing and Washington that has put multinational corporations on high alert at the start of the new year.