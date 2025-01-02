The media competes for Washington

Washington is the biggest story in the world and news outlets are competing hard for scoops and talent.

Politico’s once-dominant Playbook franchise, facing competition from the field of morning newsletters, is considering bringing UK editor Jack Blanchard over from London, where Playbook is more like the old-fashioned, politically-neutral tipsheet. One potential hitch, amid Republican debates over skilled immigrant labor: Getting him a visa.

The consideration of a new Playbook author comes at a time of journalistic musical chairs amid frustration in Politico’s DC HQ, as well as the bureaus of some of its competitors. The Wall Street Journal has hired Politico’s congressional reporter Olivia Beavers and trade reporter Gavin Bade, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, joining Trump-focused reporter Meridith McGraw. The Atlantic hired two top writers from the tumultuous Washington Post, while the Post poached two of the Journal’s reporters in December, and Politico picked up NBC’s Dasha Burns to cover the Trump White House.