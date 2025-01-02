South Korea police raid Jeju Air and airport operator following deadly crash

South Korean police raided the offices of Jeju Air and the operator of Muan International Airport Thursday, as the investigation into the deadly Dec. 29 plane crash that killed 179 people ramped up.

Investigators sought to retrieve documents related to the operation and maintenance of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft involved in the crash, as well information on the operation of the airport, a police official told Reuters. Jeju Air’s CEO has also been barred from leaving the country.

The probe comes as authorities extracted data from the plane’s cockpit audio recorder, which could provide vital clues to the moments before the plane landed and overshot the runway before hitting a wall and exploding. Only two crew members survived the crash, in what was one of the deadliest air accidents in years.