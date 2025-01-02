Republicans’ real immigration dilemma: How big to go in Congress

Republicans’ roiling debate over the use of visas for highly-skilled workers isn’t their biggest immigration quandary — it’s whether to go narrow or big on what could be President-elect Donald Trump’s first major piece of legislation.

The GOP is preparing to take up an infusion of border security money as soon as this month, but it hasn’t settled on how broadly to craft that bill. There’s a twist: To get an immigration bill done without a filibuster, Republicans may need to bend or even break some of the Senate rules.

The border spending bill that Trump and congressional Republicans are mulling would devote as much as $100 billion to border security, including barriers, technology and manpower; it would be paid for by new energy leases. To get it to Trump’s desk without having to seek Democratic votes or changing Senate precedent, however, the GOP will need to limit any policy changes they add to their bill — a central tenet of the filibuster protections they plan to use.

Despite those guardrails, Republicans are already discussing how to make some immigration policy in their border bill. Their plans are still highly fluid, and the Senate parliamentarian will ultimately rule on what can be included in a filibuster-proof bill. If Republicans don’t like that ruling, they could simply vote to overrule or ignore the parliamentarian.

That decision would have sweeping consequences, for this Congress and beyond.

“I’ve heard rumors that there is going to be a movement to pressure Senate Republicans to overrule the parliamentarian in order to enact policy in reconciliation,” retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., told Semafor.

Sinema warned that doing so would be “a backdoor elimination of the filibuster, and very dangerous.”

While the filibuster-proof reconciliation rules are designed to limit bills to fiscal policy only, Republicans have plenty of reasons to want to push the boundaries. Their biggest motivation is the staying power of laws: Trump will have broad sway over many executive actions on immigration, but President Joe Biden dismantled some of Trump’s first-term moves, and a future Democratic president could do the same.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., for example, wants to explore codifying the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. It required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico as they await their asylum proceedings.

“President Trump will put that in place on Day One, but that’s a policy the next president can change,” Hoeven told Semafor last month. “If we could do that statutorily, I’m all for it … now, I don’t know if we can, because it comes down to what the parliamentarian determines is eligible.”



Even after Trump waded into a clash among his supporters over the use of highly-skilled worker visas, it’s not clear whether Republicans will seek to address the visa issue in the border bill. During Trump’s first term, some Republican lawmakers sought to restrict some legal immigration and give preferential treatment to high-skilled immigration.