France to withdraw troops from Ivory Coast amid broader pull back from Africa

Ivory Coast said French troops would withdraw from the nation, part of Paris’ wider retreat from its former colonies.

“We can be proud of our army, which has now been effectively modernised. It is in this context that we have decided the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces from Ivory Coast,” Ivorian President Alassane Ouatt said in an end-of-year address.

France’s forces have also left Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Nigeria in recent months, after a series of military coups.