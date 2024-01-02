What to make of Xi’s New Year threat to reunify Taiwan with China

In his New Year address, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that reunification with Taiwan is a “historical inevitability.”

“All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

His comments on Taiwan — echoing similar remarks last year — raised alarms about the future of the self-governing island, particularly as voters head to the polls later this month.

But China watchers suggest that Xi has bigger problems ahead of him in 2024.