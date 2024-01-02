Strike kills key Hamas military leader in Lebanon

The prime minister of Lebanon blamed Israel for a drone strike in the suburbs of Beirut Tuesday that killed the deputy head of Hamas and two other commanders of the group. Najib Mikati said the attack was an attempt by Israel to drag the country into a new phase of the war.

Before his death, Saleh Al-Arouri played a key role in founding and operation of Hamas’ military wing in the occupied West Bank. The strike reportedly killed a total of six people in what would be Israel’s boldest offensive on Lebanese soil since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks revived tensions between the country and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

Israeli officials are preparing for a considerable response from Hezbollah, which they fear may include long-range missiles aimed at targets in Israel, Axios reported.

Israel has not officially taken responsibility for the drone strike. In an appearance on MSNBC, Mark Regev, an advisor to the Israeli prime minister said that “whoever did this did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership.”

Israeli fighter jets also struck Syrian military targets and Hezbollah outposts in Lebanon overnight, further increasing tensions between Israel and its neighbors.