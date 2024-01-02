Israel Supreme Court’s rejection of judicial overhaul deals Netanyahu another blow

War will dampen celebrations from pro-democracy protesters

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, PBS

Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has redirected national attention away from the judicial overhaul. It’s unlikely, then, that there will be jubilation seen amongst the pro-democracy protesters who demonstrated against the legislation last year. “We are in the midst of the longest and most horrible war in our history,” Lee Hoffman Agiv from the protest group Bonot Alternativa told the Wall Street Journal. “There won’t be celebrations here.” The organization pivoted its focus from protesting the judicial reforms to aiding victims of Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack. But that doesn’t mean the group has softened its unfavorable view of Netanyahu, Hoffman Agiv noted. “Some people will say, ‘wait until the end of the war’” to demand the prime minister’s resignation, she said. “But then I say ‘so who decides? When does the war end?’ ”