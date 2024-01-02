Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns after short but turbulent tenure

Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned, ending a turbulent six-month tenure, marking the shortest presidency in the university’s history.

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in a letter to the Harvard community.

The Harvard Crimson first reported Gay’s resignation.

The Harvard Corporation. which governs the university, said in a statement that it had accepted Gay’s resignation, adding that she had shown “remarkable resilience” in response to personal attacks, including ”racist vitriol.”

The Corporation said Alan M. Garber, Harvard’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer, would serve as interim president and that the search for Gay’s successor would “begin in due course.”

Gay’s fall from grace comes in the wake of growing allegations of plagiarism in her published research and her evasive answers about combatting antisemitism on campus during a congressional hearing.