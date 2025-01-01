US crackdown leads Chinese firms to set their sights overseas

As President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs loom over China’s flagging economy, Chinese firms are ramping up spending on research and manufacturing overseas.

Chinese investment in non-financial assets such as factories hit a record in the year to June. Meanwhile, tech giant Huawei has set up academies in 110 countries to train engineers, Nikkei Asia reported Tuesday, as it pursues an ambitious global expansion despite a US crackdown.

But China’s moves to set up shop abroad have led recipient economies to complain they don’t benefit from the investment, while Beijing fears that domestic industries are being hollowed out.