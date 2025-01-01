Ukraine halts Russian gas exports to the EU

Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine were stopped after a transit deal expired in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously stated that he would not allow Russia to “earn additional billions on our blood,” the BBC reported, and had given the European Union a year to prepare for the change.

Though most EU countries divested themselves from Russian gas when Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, some will still feel the pinch.

Slovakia’s President Robert Fico made a surprise visit to Moscow last week and threatened to stop supplying Ukraine with electricity if gas exports did not continue. Meanwhile, Moldova has already seen significant shortages, as it generates much of its electricity at a power station fueled by Russian gas.

Russia may also feel some impact from the change, as the country’s economy flounders under the weight of years of sanctions.