Ten killed after truck rams crowd in New Orleans in suspected terror attack

Ten people were killed and about 35 injured Wednesday after a man drove a truck into a crowd in the US city of New Orleans, where revelers had gathered in the historic French Quarter to celebrate New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US army veteran from Texas, and said it was investigating possible links to terrorist organizations.

The flag of the Islamic State militant group was found in the attacker’s car, along with possible homemade improvised explosive devices.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could… He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” the city’s police superintendent told a news conference.

AD

The attacker died following a shootout with police, The New York Times reported citing law enforcement officials. Two officers were also shot in the exchange of gunfire.