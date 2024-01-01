Tsunami threat from Japan’s 7.6 magnitude earthquake has ‘largely passed’: US agency

A massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering a major tsunami warning, forcing evacuations, and renewing fears of the deadly 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Authorities first warned of waves reaching as high as 5 meters (16 feet) in Ishikawa, as well as 3 meter (9.84 feet) waves in Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

It was the first time authorities had issued a “major tsunami warning” in Japan since 2011, but it was later downgraded to a “tsunami warning” for Ishikawa. Later Monday, the U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat had “largely passed.”

Tsunami warnings were issued in South Korea, Russia, and North Korea. South Korean officials recorded small tsunami waves off of its east coast. Waves are considered to be tsunami waves if they reach heights of 50 centimetres (20 inches) or more.