Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Saudi Arabia bombs Yemen port amid rift with UAE

Dec 30, 2025, 7:16am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Members of the UAE-backed Yemeni separatist forces.
Fawaz Salman/File Photo/Reuters

Saudi Arabia bombed a port in Yemen, an operation it said targeted a UAE-backed separatist group and which threatened to deepen divisions between the Gulf powers.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are butting against each other in a regional race over finance, technology, and energy. But their geopolitical moves are also in tension: They back opposing forces in Yemen, and Saudi Arabia has pushed for an end to the civil war in Sudan in which the UAE stands accused of backing a paramilitary force — charges it denies.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has also exposed their diverging interests: Dubai owns a port in the breakaway republic, whereas Riyadh was among more than 20 Arab and African countries to reject Israel’s move.

Prashant Rao
AD