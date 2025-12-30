Myanmar’s military rulers claim lead in disputed poll

Myanmar’s military rulers claimed to have dominated the first phase of national elections widely dismissed as a sham but which were nevertheless notable for China’s growing role.

The army has long held a dominant role in the country’s politics, though its civilian proxy was roundly defeated in 2020 polls — just before a coup the following year which then revived dormant fighting between the military and myriad ethnic opposition forces.

From Beijing’s perspective, the instability has threatened Chinese infrastructure projects in the country, with the superpower largely taking the view that “it can tolerate a divided Myanmar as long as the main power holders remain dependent on China for trade, energy, and administrative coordination,” an expert wrote in Foreign Affairs.