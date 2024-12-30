Events Newsletters
Saudi Arabia launches largest regional salmon production center

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Dec 30, 2024, 8:37am EST
gulf
A row of sashimi with the caption: “Desert Sashimi.”
puamelia/Flickr
The News

It may sound unlikely now, but one day, we could be dining on Saudi Arabian salmon.

Known for its dates and fruit, the central Saudi province of Hail is now stepping into the seafood scene with the launch of the Middle East’s largest salmon production center, backed by the Saudi Environment, Water, and Agriculture Ministry.

The 10,000-square-meter facility features aquaponic systems, advanced water recycling, and a hatchery producing 5 million juvenile salmon annually. Once fully operational, the center will produce 10,000 tons of salmon per year, helping to cut into Saudi Arabia’s current annual imports of 23,000 tons.

