AI data centers exacerbate US domestic power issues

Growing electricity demand from artificial intelligence-focused data centers is amplifying domestic power issues across the US.

More than 75% of all distorted power readings across the country are from homes that lie near data centers, Bloomberg reported, and new facilities are “adding stress to already fragile grids.”

In Atlanta, data center construction was up 76% in the first six months of 2024 compared to a year ago, driving local political opposition: The city council this year banned new construction of such facilities in key areas, The Wall Street Journal noted.

Not everyone is opposed, though. Cities in the Midwest and the south with well-educated workforces, cheap housing, and affordable workers could benefit, a new report argued.