Japan to pay residents to leave overcrowded Tokyo

Families will receive up to 1 million yen ($7,500) per child if they move from any of the 23 wards that comprise metropolitan Tokyo, and select suburbs.

The relocation program previously offered 300,000 yen in compensation, but the government has stepped up incentives in an effort to increase uptake. To be eligible for reimbursement, families with children under 18 must reside in qualifying municipalities outside of Tokyo for five years.

Tokyo is home to some 14 million residents, representing about 11% of the Japanese population living in just 0.6% of its total land.