Nadal adds more star power to Saudi sports boom

Saudi Arabia may soon welcome another global icon to its booming sports industry. Rafael Nadal — former world No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion — said he’s interested in bringing his tennis academy to the kingdom.

Already an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, Nadal made the comments during a visit to Jeddah where he sent fans into a frenzy attending the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Saudi Arabia sees sports as a pillar of its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan and is investing $2 billion annually in the sector. The sector is projected to contribute $16.5 billion annually, equivalent to 1.5% of its GDP, according to SURJ Sports Investment, a Public Investment Fund-backed company driving much of the expansion.

Saudi government entities and companies have over 900 sponsorship agreements in global sports, according to the Danish sports think tank Play the Game.