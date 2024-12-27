Gulf countries recalibrate strategies to figure out the new Syria

A month ago, the Middle East revolved around an assertive Israel and a weakening Iran. Today, Syria dominates headlines after rebels crippled Tehran’s “axis of resistance,” elevating Türkiye’s role.

Gulf nations are recalibrating their strategies to a new reality that affects their foreign and domestic policies, and may rattle other countries with restive populations.

The Gulf Cooperation Council held an extraordinary meeting Thursday to discuss Syria, calling for sanctions to be lifted, condemning Israel’s buffer zone occupation, and pledging support for Syria’s transition and reconstruction.