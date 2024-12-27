Guatemala ‘open’ to receiving Central Americans deported by US

Guatemala said it was open to receiving migrants deported from the US as the country attempts to bolster ties with the incoming American administration.

“There has to be a regional response,” a Guatemalan official told Reuters.

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deport record numbers of unauthorized migrants, more than two-thirds of whom were born in Mexico or Central America. However previous attempts to deport migrants have failed as many come from countries with which the US has strained relations.

Trump’s threats have forced thousands in the US to scramble for a plan: “What can I do to prevent a potential deportation?” a recent college graduate who moved to the US as a child told The Wall Street Journal. “I would be stuck in a country I know nothing about.”