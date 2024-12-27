Abu Dhabi opens new visa program for yacht owners

Forty meters, or 131 feet. That’s the minimum boat yacht length that opens up a 10-year golden visa in Abu Dhabi.

The emirate is raising its luxury tourism game with Golden Quay, a program to woo superyacht owners.

The initiative — led by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, Yas Marina, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office — aims to position the city as a top yachting destination, and is open to boat owners as well as industry executives and their families.

Abu Dhabi bills itself as the “Capital of Capital” and has been attracting billionaire fund managers and family offices in recent years.