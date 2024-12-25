US consumer confidence falls

A number of signs point to worries among US consumers, despite positive nationwide economic prospects.

A key gauge of consumer confidence, which projects individuals’ outlook over the next six months, unexpectedly fell in December and forecasts of personal income and job prospects also dropped. In part, that may be due to soaring home-insurance costs and property taxes, which for many homeowners now top actual mortgage payments, according to data compiled by Intercontinental Exchange.

Middle-class consumers, for example, say they will be spending around 20% less on holiday gifts than they did last year, despite overall increases in household spending, Gallup data showed.