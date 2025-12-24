QIA backs $7.4B Janus Henderson takeover

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund — along with investors led by billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Trian and General Catalyst — backed the $7.4 billion takeover of asset manager Janus Henderson. The deal is expected to close in mid-2026. Janus Henderson, with main hubs in Denver and London, manages about $485 billion.

Not content with simply putting money into foreign funds, Gulf sovereign investors have increasingly looked to bet on some of the world’s biggest asset managers directly, or develop partnerships that allow them to deploy more capital into specific regions or asset classes. This year, QIA’s acquisition of a 10% stake in China Asset Management Co, the country’s second largest mutual fund company, was approved, and the fund also holds a stake in BlackRock, along with sovereign funds of Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.